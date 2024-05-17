MIAMI (WSVN) - Brendan Paul, the alleged drug “mule” of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has accepted a plea deal in his felony drug case.

Paul, 25, will complete a six-month drug and substance abuse course to avoid jail time. His attorney confirmed that Pail will enter a pre-trial diversion program, which will result in the dismissal of his case once completed.

Paul was arrested on March 25 at Miami-Opa-Locka Executive Airport. On the same day, the Department of Homeland Security executed search warrants at Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles. The searches were part of a federal investigation into Combs by a DHS team that handles human trafficking.

A senior official stated that no charges have been filed against Combs and he is not mentioned in Paul’s arrest affidavit.

