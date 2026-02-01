MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made a stop at Miami International Airport to honor the efforts of Transportation Security Administration officers in combating drug trafficking, as temporary protected status for Haitian migrants is expected to end on Tuesday.

At Saturday’s news conference, Noem was asked about the expiration of TPS for Haitian migrants.

Noem said that the program was never meant to be permanent, and she advised people to find a program or leave.

“Any individual who is from a country where TPS is expiring has an opportunity to appeal that, and to look at other programs that they may qualify for, and they have a number of months to do that,” said Noem. “The State Department gives us the analysis, and the Department of Homeland Security implements the program, so as TPS for Haiti expires, those individuals can all work with us to see if it is following the law to stay here, and if not, they will return home.”

Miami City Commissioner Christine King released a statement afterward. It reads in part, “Compassion is not partisan. I am calling upon Congress to reconsider and extend TPS for our Haitian community.”

