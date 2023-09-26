SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - There could be a possible change of plans when it comes to a new construction at the site of the Surfside building collapse.

The developer of the new condo tower that will be built on the property has been locked in a disagreement with the loved ones of the victims who died in 2021,

The developer proposed a modification that the families had requested, which is to preserve the aesthetics and sanctity of the proposed Champlain Towers Memorial site on the property along 88th Street.

The proposed plan includes the following:

Garbage collection will be relocated and placed in the basement of the new tower

An underground service-way will allow for transport of the trash to an agreed-upon area along Collins Avenue

However, a loading dock and service area, for now, will remain, which is something family members want moved as well.

The Surfside City Commission will review the proposal on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.