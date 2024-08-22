HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones of a 3-year-old girl whose life was abruptly cut short when she drowned at a park in Hialeah came together to remember her and share in something that always brought her joy.

Dozens of people gathered Wednesday at Amelia Earhart Park to pay tribute to Malaysia at the very place where she took those fatal steps toward the water. Attendees celebrated the legacy and send a strong message to parents with little ones..

“We love you, Malaysia,” mourners said at the memorial.

On hand, being comforted by family members, was the child’s mother, Quannesha Williams.

“In my world, she was everything. She’s joyful. She’s – she’s Malaysia,” she said.

Now Williams said goodbye to her everything.

On Saturday, Malaysia was the park with her godmother when, her family said, she somehow got separated from the party.

Hours later, a park ranger found her in the lake. She was rushed to Palmetto General Hospital, but doctors couldn’t save her.

“I just want people to understand who she was and what does this stand for today. I will never forget these memories,” said Williams.

Malaysia’s parents joined mourners at the memorial as they prayed together, hugged one another and honored this special little girl.

Among them was her uncle, Nigil Wright.

“This is incredibly hard. It’s incredibly hard for all of us,” he said.

To ease some of the pain, participants put lilly pads near where Malaysia went into the lake and blew bubbles up into the sky in her memory.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we can give her the proper final life ceremony that we can do,” said Wright.

It was a fitting memorial to this 3-year-old’s bubbly personality.

“A ball of energy. ‘You think you’re not gonna get up? You’re just gonna sit there?’ Malaysia’s not gonna let you sit there,” said Williams.

Now this family hopes Malaysia’s death is a lesson to others.

“We want to continuously get the message out about water safety, about the importance of keeping your eyes on your children,” said Wright.

“If you’re a helicopter parent, keep being it. Nobody won’t love your kid like you. Nobody won’t watch him like you,” said Williams.

Malaysia’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her burial services. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

