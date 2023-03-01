MIAMI (WSVN) - The major construction of the Interstate 395 bridge enters a new phase.

Drivers will see lane shifts starting Wednesday along I-395, I-95 and the MacArthur Causeway in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast First Avenue.

This is all part of the I-395 design-build project that is set to cut down on traffic.

The $840 million project is set to be completed in the summer of 2026 and includes a signature bridge design. It will also have room for community space below the roads.

The map shows the specific areas that are affected.

Drivers should allow for additional travel time and use caution when driving through the area.

