FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police in Florida City arrested a man after, officials said, he drove to the police station with the body of his alleged girlfriend, who he confessed to have shot.

Florida City Police officers surrounded the man’s white SUV, late Saturday night. Inside the vehicle, they found the victim in the passenger seat.

The man, later identified as Alexander Roque, was handcuffed and searched as detectives investigated the bizarre circumstances of the case.

Police said dispatchers received call from a person who said a friend contacted him. The caller said that the friend told him he was on the way to the police station with a body in his car: a woman he had just killed.

Florida City Commissioner Walter Thompson spoke with 7News on Sunday.

“He came to the police station, and our officers came over,” he said.

Officers waited outside the police station as the SUV rolled up with a man driving.

Police said they ordered him out, captured him and then found the woman in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

“We had a young woman who got shot, and police is also investigating,” said Thompson. “We’ve already apprehended the suspect.”

First responders tried to save the woman, but she was pronounced dead.

Officers later found the gun used inside the SUV before it was towed away as evidence.

As of late Sunday night, police have not identified the man. The Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau has taken over this death investigation.

