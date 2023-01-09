MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area.

According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning.

When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene where they pronounced her dead.

Detectives remained working on the case to determine how the shooting unfolded.

