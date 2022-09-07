NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family wants answers after a man lost his life during an armed robbery.

According to the police, a father was targeted in the Aventura Harbor apartments located in North Miami on June 27 around midnight where he was robbed of his jewelry, shot and killed in the stairwell of the building.

Miami-Dade detectives are searching for the murderer of Robert Guillaume; they handed out flyers in the area as they asked for more information.

Guillaume’s mother spoke at a press conference as she wept for her deceased son.

“He was my son,” cried the mother. “My good son, my beautiful son. I don’t know who shoot him. Oh, my God.”

Officials said Guillaume dropped his daughter off at her mother’s apartment before he returned to the complex.

“He was confronted in a stairwell complex,” said a police officer. “We didn’t see a gunshot wound. He collapsed in the roadway. This person then walked up to him as he bled profusely and walked back into the apartment complex.”

Guillaume later died at the hospital.

Detective Armando Lamadriz elaborated on what the robber stole off of Guillaume’s body.

“In addition to a gold bracelet, he had a one-off custom piece of a thick gold chain with a charm that said ‘Deniro,'” said Lamadriz. “The ‘Deniro’ charm is all encrusted in clear-like stones, like diamonds.”

Ashley Hawkins wants justice for Guillaume and spoke about his daughter.

“She’s eight years old so this has been kinda hard,” said Hawkins. “She asks us questions every day, very often. Her and her dad were extremely close. He really didn’t deserve it, he has a daughter. If you know something, just say something.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

