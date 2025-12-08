SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified a man and woman who, they said, were found dead inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home, a disturbing discovery that left neighbors in shock.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said 44-year-old Ulises Cabrera Gonzalez and 42-year-old Susana Rosales Koris were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence near Southwest 170th Terrace and 153rd Court in The Hammocks, Saturday afternoon.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the adult male and the adult female deceased on scene,” said MDSO spokesperson Samantha A. Choon.

“It’s such a tragedy,” said neighbor Louie Musngi.

Musngi, who has lived in The Hammocks for 14 years, said Cabrera Gonzalez and Rosales Koris were a couple.

“They moved here, like, maybe about four years ago. Excellent family. They were, like, doting parents; you could see them with their kids, and I never saw this coming,” he said.

“I’m sad because they had two kids,” said another area resident.

Other neighbors said there were people at the home when the shooting happened.

Speaking with 7News in Spanish, Elaina Gonzalez said area residents are worried, adding that this neighborhood has always been quiet and safe.

Early Monday morning, a 7News crew spotted a candle lit outside the home.

Detectives have not shared any updates as to whom they believe was responsible for this shooting, as they continue to investigate.

