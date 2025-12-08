SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified a man and woman who, they said, were found dead inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home as a result of a murder suicide.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said 44-year-old Ulises Cabrera Gonzalez and 42-year-old Susana Rosales Koris were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence near Southwest 170th Terrace and 153rd Court in The Hammocks, Saturday afternoon.

MDSO spokesperson Samantha A. Choon said the call initially came in for a man bleeding.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the adult male and the adult female deceased on scene,” she said.

The disturbing discovery left neighbors in shock.

“It’s such a tragedy,” said neighbor Louie Musngi.

“I’m sad because they had two kids,” said another area resident.

Police said there were other people inside the home at the time of the incident, but have not specified who.

Musngi, who has lived in The Hammocks for 14 years, said Cabrera Gonzalez and Rosales Koris were a couple.

“They moved here, like, maybe about four years ago. Excellent family. They were, like, doting parents; you could see them with their kids, and I never saw this coming,” he said.

On Monday afternoon, deputies said the preliminary investigation revealed it was an isolated incident and ruled it was a murder-suicide.

But over the weekend, the quiet street was full of detectives as they tried to piece together what happened.

Speaking with 7News in Spanish, Elaina Gonzalez said area residents are worried, adding that this neighborhood is usually quiet and safe.

Early Monday morning, a 7News crew spotted a candle lit outside the home in the couple’s memory. Hours later, grieving loved ones were seen embracing outside the residence.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.