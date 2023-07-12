NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A detective was shot at after they attempted to stop a vehicle in North Miami, Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred after, police said, a robbery detective tried to stop a car at 135th Street near Northeast Sixth Avenue.

A man in the white Genesis G70 sedan took out a firearm and shot the detectives as the car fled the scene.

The vehicle then stopped at 125th Street at Northeast 14th Avenue when three men exited and fled on foot. Two men were apprehended and on firearm was found in their possession.

According to police, no officers were injured during the incident.

