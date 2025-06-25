MIAMI (WSVN) - With Inter Miami CF’s new facility inching closer to completion, designers are giving 7News a progress report as they kick things into high gear.

Miami Freedom Park is beginning to take shape in Miami, where crews continue working to get the stadium ready in time for Inter Miami to play their home games by the spring season of 2026.

The workers building the massive 134-acre park provided a sneak peek on Tuesday.

“It’s not like building a condo tower where it’s rinse and repeat as you go up. You, kind of, have to think through and design and build every single space uniquely,” said Graham Oxley, the park’s vice president.

Officials said there will be enough space for 25,000 fans to pack the stadium.

Oxley said a special feature of the stadium’s design will help amplify excited crowds cheering.

“One of the unique elements about our stadium is we’re one continuous bowl and, when you put our canopy on top of it, it’s gonna get really loud,” said Oxley.

Crews said the field part of the project is around 50% completed, with the structure and seating areas beginning to form.

Underneath the seats and at field level will be the luxury suites.

The team has already begun selling some of those future suites to season ticker holders.

At the Inter Miami Experience Center in Wynwood, a replica shows exactly what fans can expect to find inside those suites, including the food they would get.

Prices for suites start at $70,000 per season.

Fans not looking to break the bank will have an alternative option that will be open to the public every day.

Renderings of the stadium show a 58-acre public park, with space for shopping, dining and athletic fields next to the stadium that the public will be able to enjoy.

The space won’t just be home to soccer matches. Officials said they will also be able to host other events, including concerts once they’ve finished construction.

