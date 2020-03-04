DeSantis working with school superintendents to combat Coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to school superintendents and state health officials in South Florida Wednesday about their efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The 30-minute phone call was made to make sure all school districts were on the same page and stocked with resources.

The call came just days after two cases of the virus were confirmed in the state.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told 7News, “We need to take this as seriously as we possibly can.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told reporters, “COVID-19 is serious, but it is containable.”

Runcie also said, “To just give us a sense of where they are relative to the strategy for containing the coronavirus.”

Carvalho spoke of the urgency to limit travel to the most infected areas. “We’re talking about China, South Korea, Iran and Italy.”

Runcie asked potential patients of the virus to do their part.

“We’re going to ask them to self report,” he said, “and self isolate at least for the length of what is the possible incubation period. That’s 2-14 days.”

Further discussed in the call were other measures people can take to limit the spread of the virus.

“Hand soap, sanitizers, tissues and that they’re doing extra cleaning for high-contact services,” Runcie added.

State leaders insist that education about the virus is important to limit the spread.

Carvalho said, “We have gone as far as implementing every single directive from the CDC as well as the Health Department.”

Runcie concluded, “Don’t be fearful, become informed and then take appropriate action.”

Officials also urge people who feel sick to stay home.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.