MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a South Florida stop to tout his administration’s plan to ban fluoride from the state’s drinking system.

Standing above a podium bearing the phrase “Free State of Florida,” DeSantis said he will sign the bill once the legislature sends it to his desk.

“It’s forced medication when they are jamming fluoride into your water supply,” said DeSantis.

Once signed, local municipalities statewide will be prohibited from adding fluoride to the tap water starting July 1.

“When you do this in the water supply, you’re taking away the choice of someone who may not want to have overexposure to fluoride,” said DeSantis.

The bill will make Florida the second state to enforce a total ban on fluoride, following Utah.

DeSantis’ visit to Miami came hours after Miami-Dade County Commissioners voted to override Mayor Danielle Levine Cava’s veto that would have prevented fluoride from being removed from the county’s water supply.

“The people are sick and tired. The people are sick because their government has been poisoning them,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez.

Fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral found in drinking water, has long since drawn heated debate from both sides of the political aisle.

While many have long seen the mineral as crucial for oral health, critics have argued against its necessity, claiming its continued consumption could lead to early development issues in children.

“You have multiple research groups in different states, countries finding the same things. Can you actually in a sane mind ignore all of that evidence?” said Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

Last month, Mayor Levine Cava announced she was vetoing the county’s decision to ban fluoride in drinking water after commissioners voted 8-2 to approve taking fluoride out of the water supply.

Following the override of her veto by commissioners, Levine Cava said she was disappointed in both the state legislature and county commissioners.

“I am deeply disappointed by this decision because it disregards the overwhelming consensus of doctors, dentists and organizations,” said Levine Cava.

She added that the medical providers she spoke with told her fluoride is harmless.

“They told me that fluoride is proven, safe and effective way to protect oral health for our children,” she said.

The county has 30 days to pull the plug on fluoride while the rest of the state will follow suit in July upon signage of the bill by DeSantis.

During his visit to Miami, the governor also said he would sign a bill that would ban geoengineering and weather modification. It is a bill that was spearheaded by State Sen. Ileana Garcia.

