Associated Press/Report for America (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a package of sweeping immigration bills on Thursday, helping settle a bitter showdown with state Republican legislative leaders over how to best carry out President Donald Trump ’s immigration crackdown.

DeSantis’ approval of the bills, which Florida lawmakers passed largely along party lines, comes after legislative leaders brokered a compromise with input from the governor and the White House.

Last month, lawmakers had tossed out a set of immigration proposals backed by DeSantis, prompting the governor to blast the bill lawmakers offered in response. DeSantis had pledged to veto that measure, which he called “weak,” and threatened to back Republican primary challenges against its supporters.

But after working out a compromise and advancing the new package of bills, Florida’s legislative leaders stood alongside DeSantis as he signed them into law in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. Still, the tensions pitting allies of the president against DeSantis – who dared to challenge Trump for the nomination – aren’t likely to evaporate, as the term-limited governor is widely expected to have presidential aspirations in 2028.

The bills allocate $298 million to fund more than 80 new state jobs related to immigration enforcement, as well as grants for local governments to cover expenses like new equipment and staff training, bonuses for officers who help carry out immigration enforcement, and reimbursement for leasing detention facilities to the federal government.

The bill package would also increase penalties for all crimes committed by immigrants who are in the country without authorization – and would create a new crime of entering the state after coming to the U.S. illegally.

The proposal also mandates the death penalty for immigrants who are in the country illegally and commit capital offenses, such as first-degree murder. The provision has drawn opposition from some Republicans on religious grounds and prompted pushback from Democrats who argue it’s unconstitutional, citing a 1976 U.S. Supreme Court case overturning a North Carolina law that mandated the death penalty for first degree murder.

Another measure that prompted outcry from Democrats would do away with a state law that lets Florida students who are in the country without legal authorization qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

