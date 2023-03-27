MIAMI (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis made another bold move in the realm of education Monday, signing a controversial bill that expands the state’s voucher program. The Universal School Choice Legislation, as it’s called, will make state funds available to all students in Florida who wish to attend a private school, regardless of their income or ability.

DeSantis signed the bill at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami during a news conference where he defended his decision.

“The fact of the matter is our school districts perform better because they’ve embraced choice,” he said. “Our charter schools perform better because they have to compete for individual students. They’re not entitled to get anybody as a charter school and of course having private schools that can service the needs of parents so that a parent will take that scholarship and say, ‘You know what, I want to go to this particular school because of what they’re offering.’ All that has created a very positive feedback.”

But not everyone is on board with this new law.

Critics have already slammed the bill, calling it a “coupon for millionaires” and saying that it will take money away from public schools and give it to families who can already afford a private school education.

The Florida Education Association, the largest teachers’ union in the state, has already released a statement condemning the move:

“The universal voucher bill signed today by Gov. DeSantis will drain billions of taxpayer dollars away from the neighborhood public schools that nearly 90 percent of Florida’s parents trust to educate their children. Additionally, this new law will hand over that public money to unaccountable, corporate-run private schools. Average Floridians will be helping pay for millionaires and billionaires to send their kids to elite private schools that hand-select their students. Once again, we see Gov. DeSantis putting his political ambitions ahead of Floridians, including our students. We are deeply concerned that children will pay the ultimate price for the governor’s politics.”

It remains to be seen what the long-term impact of this new law will be, but it’s clear that it has already sparked a heated debate in the education community. For now, the state’s students and their families will have to decide for themselves whether a private school education is a right choice for them.

