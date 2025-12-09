NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to the possibility of a lawsuit after he declared a Muslim civil rights group a terrorist organization.

The governor took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Monday to announce an executive order that designated the Council on American Islamic Relations and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations in Florida.

Those two organizations are recognized as the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy groups in the country.

Tuesday morning, DeSantis touted state dollars for Biscayne Bay and Everglades restoration during a stop at Florida International University’s Biscayne Campus in North Miami. Reporters pressed him to comment on Monday’s announcement and why these designations were made.

While the governor didn’t give a clear answer, he did react to the news of a possible lawsuit from those organizations who called the state’s action defamatory and unconstitutional.

“You know, a lot of it’s financial, there’s no question, a lot of it is financial. That’s why I think a lawsuit is something that we very much welcome for that, but I would expect there to be some follow-up on legislation,” said DeSantis. “Texas has a little bit more robust architecture in their statutes than Florida does. I think you’re going to see the Legislature probably mirror what Texas has done.”

Meanwhile, in Sunrise, leaders with CAIR Florida and their South Florida chapters addressed the designation by the state.

CAIR has asked a federal judge to strike down a similar proclamation made by Texas a few years ago as well that approximates what Florida has just done.

They said in the lawsuit that the action by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is not only contrary to the United States Constitution, but finds no support in any Texas law.

Muslim community leaders are expected to address the matter later Tuesday afternoon.

