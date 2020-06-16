DeSantis, Gimenez say increase in COVID-19 cases is not evidence of spike

MIAMI (WSVN) - A surge of new COVID-19 cases in Florida, more than three months into the pandemic, is causing concern for the community and those still on the front lines, but state and local leaders, including the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said the bigger numbers being reported are not evidence of a sudden spike.

Speaking at a news conference, Tuesday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the increase in new reported cases in a direct result of more people being tested.

“Back in April — you remember when we started doing our Phase 1 — I made the point that, as you test more, you will see more cases, because you’re identifying those subclinical cases that just would not have been tested previously,” he said.

DeSantis’ comments come hours after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez addressed the uptick in people testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Oh, I always have concerns about COVID-19. You never know what this virus is going to do,” he said.

However, the mayor said, one thing he is not going to do at the present time is another lockdown.

“We’re not ready to say that we’re going to be closing down our economy. That’s the last thing I want to do,” he said.

Gimenez is also not calling the new numbers evidence of a spike.

“It’s a percentage of positives. It’s really not the number of people that we see,” he said. “Obviously, the more people you test, the more people you’re going to have positive.”

Of the people tested in the past 14 days in Miami-Dade County, an average of about 7.8% have tested positive for the virus.

Taking a look at Florida as a whole, positive cases are up by 2,783 from Monday to Tuesday for a total of 80,109.

Of those cases, 544 were reported in Miami-Dade and 412 were reported in Broward.

The latest results led Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried to criticize DeSantis in a statement that reads in part, “Today’s record-high new cases makes it clear: Governor DeSantis has lost control of Florida’s COVID-19 response. His policies are simply not working, and he’s recklessly reopening Florida despite the data screaming for caution.”

But Gimenez doesn’t see it that way. He said the county has plenty of room in hospitals and hundreds of ventilators on standby.

Doctors in Broward, meanwhile, said their hospitals are prepared for an increase in patients treated for the virus.

“No shortage of beds. We still have an area of the hospital that’s dedicated to COVID-19 patients on the regular medical floors,” said Dr. Joshua Lenchus, Chief Medical Officer with Broward Health Medical Center. “We still have an intensive care unit that’s dedicated to taking care of those patients. Neither one of those areas is yet at capacity.”

As South Florida continues to battle the outbreak, Gimenez said, social distancing rules are still in place.

“We’ll continue to monitor this, and if we see a true spike over a 14-day period, we will do what we have to do to change course,” he said, “but for now, we’re heading in the right direction.”

State health officials reported 55 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Twenty-one of those were in Miami-Dade County.

