DeSantis: Florida K-12 schools to stay closed for remainder of school year

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has confirmed all of the state’s K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

The governor made the announcement during a press briefing held Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed online learning will continue.

We at @MDCPS prioritize the health and safety of our children and staff above all else. Therefore, schools will be closed through the end of this school year. Distance learning will continue. Information regarding graduation protocols for seniors will be announced soon. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/92HPdb5UlS — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 18, 2020

DeSantis also discussed what he described as positive trends wherein reported positive COVID-19 cases appear to be decreasing in parts of the state.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.