DeSantis: Florida K-12 schools to stay closed for remainder of school year

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has confirmed all of the state’s K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
The governor made the announcement during a press briefing held Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed online learning will continue.
DeSantis also discussed what he described as positive trends wherein reported positive COVID-19 cases appear to be decreasing in parts of the state.
