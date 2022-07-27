MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular Wynwood restaurant has been dragged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after videos surfaced on social media of children attending their drag brunches.

​The feud is centered around the drag shows hosted at R House.

DeSantis expressed his concerns during a news conference held Wednesday.

“Having kids involved with this is wrong,” said DeSantis. “That is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida, and it is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people.”

State officials filed a complaint against R House in Wynwood on Tuesday.

They said videos were shared on social media, showing a drag show they believe was inappropriate with children present. They described the videos as showing nearly nude dancers and in one case holding hands with a kid who was carrying what appeared to be money.

DeSantis said the Department of Business and Professional Regulation investigated and sent agents to the restaurant.

According to the governor, agents found a children’s menu at the bar, and he called the actions unacceptable.

“I think parents, particularly at this time in society’s history, should be able to have their kids go to kindergarten, watch cartoons, just be kids, without having some agenda shoved down their throats all the time,” said DeSantis.

The business’s liquor license could be taken away due to the complaint, according to state officials.

7News reached out to representatives for the Wynwood restaurant and still waiting for a response.

The people inside the restaurant told 7News they are unable to comment.

