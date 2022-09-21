DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - More criticism for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after a controversial move sent a group of Venezuelan immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

“This governor is going to spend $12 million to hurt, divide us and to scare us,” said Charlie Crist.

The Democratic candidate for Florida governor is slamming his Republican opponent.

“What he’s done is show the crass nature of his character, his willingness to use women and children and other people as pawns,” said Crist.

Crist is referring to the flights carrying 50 migrants, most of them Venezuelans, from Texas to Massachusetts, which was orchestrated by DeSantis.

The governor has maintained all along the migrants willingly boarded the planes and his administration’s goal was to move them to a sanctuary destination, a place that would welcome them.

“If you believe in open borders, then it’s the sanctuary jurisdictions that should have to bear the brunt of the open borders,” said DeSantis, “so that’s what we’re doing.”

On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed against the governor and others claiming the migrants were misled and moved with empty promises.

“The perpetrators abandoned them without shelter, food, resources or support on Martha’s Vineyard,” said Mirian Albert, an attorney with Lawyers for Civil Rights.

Lawyers for Civil Rights are now representing those migrants who have since been moved to Cape Cod Military Base.

“We are seeking a nationwide injunction to block Gov. DeSantis and Florida from engaging in these activities, which endanger human lives,” said Ivan Espinoza Madrigal, also of Lawyers for Civil Rights.

Local groups have also gathered in Doral this week to denounce the governor’s actions.

“What Ron DeSantis did is despicable,” said a protestor.

“We’re here today to say it needs to stop,” said another prosecutor.

“Governor DeSantis really doesn’t care about anybody in this state,” said another.

They said they plan to make sure their voices are heard on election day.

The sheriff in Bexar County, Texas, has also launched an investigation into the flights and some are calling on the Justice Department to do the same.

