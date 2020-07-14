DeSantis discusses COVID-19 surge with Miami-Dade mayors at roundtable

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with several Miami-Dade County mayors to discuss measures the state is taking to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Leaders spent considerable part of Tuesday afternoon’s roundtable discussion, held in Miami, addressing the need for more contact tracing to be done in Miami-Dade.

DeSantis, seen wearing a face mask, said he has allocated funding for that purpose.

Participants in the roundtable said people who refuse to wear masks or practice social distancing are to blame for the recent uptick in coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade.

“I think what we’ve found is, when people follow the guidelines, and they follow the program, we tend not to have major problems,” said DeSantis.

“We’ve seen over 30% of the people who are getting sick either reporting it from a family member or from home,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“In order for us not to take additional steps, we need to be responsible,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “You need to have a social conscience, be responsible to your neighbor.”

Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos Migoya said that healthcare workers have been treating patients with COVID-19 for five months now, and it’s not sustainable. He said everyone needs to do their part and follow safety guidelines, and municipalities need to enforce these emergency orders.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.