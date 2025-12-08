(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has designated two prominent Muslim organizations as terror groups.

In an executive order issued on Monday, the governor designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist organizations.

Under this order, state agencies are directed to “undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support.”

According to CAIR’s vision, they want to be an “advocate of justice and enhancing understandings of Islam and protecting civil rights.”

The Muslim Brotherhood is a transnational movement which has faced controversy in the past.

DeSantis said both of these groups promote violence and their actions “fly in contrast with the Declaration of Independence.”

The Trump administration has also designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

Local CAIR chapters and the Muslim Brotherhood have not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

