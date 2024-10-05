TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 35 counties across the state, including all of South Florida, hours after Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The counties included in Saturday’s statement are as follows:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Citrus

Collier

DeSoto

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Marion

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

Forecasters warn Milton it could intensify into a hurricane as it moves closer to Florida next week.

