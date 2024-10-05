TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 35 counties across the state, including all of South Florida, hours after Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
The counties included in Saturday’s statement are as follows:
- Brevard
- Broward
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Flagler
- Glades
- Hardee
- Hendry
- Hernando
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Indian River
- Lake
- Lee
- Manatee
- Marion
- Martin
- Miami-Dade
- Monroe
- Okeechobee
- Orange
- Osceola
- Palm Beach
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Putnam
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- St. Lucie
- Sumter
- Volusia
Forecasters warn Milton it could intensify into a hurricane as it moves closer to Florida next week.
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.