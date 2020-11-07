DeSantis declares state of emergency as Eta inches toward South Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in parts of the state as Tropical Storm Eta churns in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to head closer to South Florida.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, Fredrick Piccolo Jr., De Santis’ Director of Communications, confirmed the governor issued Executive Order 20-277, declaring a state of emergency in the following counties “out of an abundance of caution”:

Broward

Collier

Hendry

Lee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Palm Beach

As of 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Eta was located about 230 miles west-southwest of Camaguey, Cuba and was moving northeast at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

In South Florida, a Hurricane Watch has been issued extending from the Keys to Deerfield Beach. Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties remain under a Tropical Storm Warning.

