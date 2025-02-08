HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a new agreement between the Florida Highway Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security to allow troopers to take part in the illegal immigration crackdown.

The governor made the announcement in Tallahassee on Friday. He said this latest effort aims to aid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan.

“We have to fulfill the president’s mission to effectuate the largest deportation program in American history,” said DeSantis.

Under the new plan, FHP troopers will be able to perform immigration enforcement duties such as detaining suspected illegal immigrants, carrying out arrest warrants for illegal immigrants, and the ability to process and interview them.

These new expanded powers are duties that were mostly done previously by federal agents at the DHS.

“FHP state law enforcement officers will be empowered to arrest and detain aliens attempting to unlawfully enter the United States, such as through ports of entry or via waters off Florida’s coastline, which is, of course, where we see a lot of the direct involvement with illegals,” said DeSantis.

The governor said troopers will be trained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The controversial move does have some opposition. Immigration organizations said this crackdown is causing Homestead’s bustling migrant community to lay low and avoid local businesses.

“We’re becoming a persecutory, police state-oriented place, and it really is a shame, and I think it goes against the historical culture that makes us the state that we are,” said Thomas Kennedy with the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

The announcement comes amid the U.S. Supreme Court ruling several times that immigration enforcement is the federal government’s responsibility.

7News cameras captured a small group of demonstrators outside Homestead City Hall protesting the announcement.

Officials with FHP’s union worry the agency is too underfunded to carry out these additional duties.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.