MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived in Miami Beach to discuss the type of support the state will provide to cities over the next few weeks during spring break.

During a press conference on Tuesday, DeSantis announced that 60 additional state troopers will be on patrol throughout South Florida to help maintain and ensure a safe and peaceful environment.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will deploy their manpower and tactical assets to several spring break destinations like Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach.

“Florida is a very welcoming state, we welcome people to come and have a good time,” DeSantis said. “What we don’t welcome is criminal activity. What we don’t welcome is mayhem, people that want to reek havoc on our communities. Make no mistake about it, if you’re coming here in order to enjoy Florida, enjoy to have a good time, fine. If you’re coming for these other reasons, if you’re committing crimes, causing havoc, you are going to pay the price and we will hold you accountable.”

To deter violence in Miami Beach, officials passed several measures that took effect on Friday. They are also making it clear they’ve had enough of the shootings, stampedes and overall recklessness seen in previous years.

Spring breakers are being urged to be on their best behavior as they now have to deal with these measures and an increased police presence.

