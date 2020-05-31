DeSantis activates National Guard to help local police amid protests, civil unrest

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the National Guard in an effort to help local law enforcement preserve the peace and public safety in parts of the state where protests have escalated into violent clashes with police.

A spokesperson for the governor made the announcement Sunday evening.

The spokesperson said there are currently 150 guardsmen in Miramar, 150 at Camp Blanding in Starke, and 100 have arrived in Tampa.

Tampa, in particular, has seen a number of confrontations between demonstrators and authorities.

The Tampa Bay Times reported extensive damage to area businesses, including a Champs Sports store near University Mall that was burned to the ground.

Looters in Downtown Miami, meanwhile, targeted a jewelry store and businesses at Bayside Marketplace, Saturday night.

The spokesperson for DeSantis said these specially trained units are available to support local law enforcement in traffic and crowd control.

