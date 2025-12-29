NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was forced to fire his weapon during a traffic stop involving a stolen car, triggering a search for the subject who remains on the run, authorities said.

According to investigators, the deputy involved received an alert about a vehicle theft in Northwest Miami-Dade, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Some time later, authorities said, the deputy located the vehicle and tried to pull over the motorist at the intersection of Northwest 95th Street and 17th Avenue.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, detectives said, an argument broke out, and the deputy opened fire, striking the vehicle.

The driver fled the scene, investigators said, The vehicle was found nearby with a gun inside shortly after, but the subject was nowhere to be found.

Back at the scene of the traffic stop, just steps from Miami Central Senior High School, 7News cameras captured a heavy law enforcement presence, with part of the roadway closed off while crime scene investigators combed the scene for clues.

The deputy involved was not hurt as a result of this altercation. It’s unclear whether or not the subject was injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation into this deputy-involved shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

