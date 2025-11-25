MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy-involved crash has caused a major traffic headache on the Palmetto in Medley.

According to Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to a crash involving a law enforcement vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 74th Street.

Traffic cameras captured the damaged cruiser and another vehicle.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Sheriff’s office said the deputy was traveling northbound when they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.

Officials say the deputy and the other drivers were not injured in the crash.

Authorities closed off three lanes and are redirecting rush hour traffic to the remaining open lanes as they work to determine what led to the crash.

