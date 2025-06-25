MIAMI (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash sent a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy to the hospital.

The crash occurred early Wednesday morning on the Don Shula Expressway at Kendall Drive.

Investigators said the deputy was traveling in the southbound lanes, just after 5:00a.m. when she noticed an immobile vehicle. The deputy turned on her emergency lights to provide assistance when another vehicle crashed into her cruiser, causing her to rear-end the disabled vehicle.

7News Drone Force hovered above the scene, where the cruiser was seen surrounded by debris and shattered glass. It appears the vehicle that causes the chain-reaction crashed remained at the scene.

The deputy was transported to a hospital in stable condition as she only suffered minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes in the area temporarily shut down but have since reopened.

