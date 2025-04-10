MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Officials said 14-year-old Anthony Rey Suarez was last seen near the 7300 block of Southwest Ninth Street on April 9.

He stands at 6 feet and 4 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a Nike logo, black shorts with stripes, black socks with a Nike logo and navy blue crocs.

Anyone with information on Suarez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Deputy F. Owens at 305-715-3300, 305-715-3279, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) immediately.

