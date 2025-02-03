MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was detained Monday morning after a deputy spotted him pointing a firearm at another vehicle in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol saw the armed man at about 10:21 a.m. near Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 167th Street and immediately called for backup. Responding units detained all involved parties near 1201 NW 167th St.

Detectives are interviewing those involved to establish a timeline of events.

Authorities do not believe the incident was road rage-related, as those involved may have known each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

