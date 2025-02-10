NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff Office deputies are searching for the shooter behind a weekend shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies said the shooting occurred Saturday night after a man opened fire, shooting Daniela Ruiz after a heated argument.

Ruiz was airlifted to the hospital, but sadly pronounced dead upon arrival.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

