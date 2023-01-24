(WSVN) - Elements of the Department of Defense will be conducting a training exercise in the Miami area starting Tuesday.

Residents of the area may experience higher levels of sounds in the sky as aviation assets will be involved in the training.

The training will ensure safety and follow federal regulations with the help of local and government officials.

There will be no opportunity to view the session as the training poses a risk to personal safety.

Training will end on Wednesday.

