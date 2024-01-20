SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was time for some animals at Zoo Miami to open wide and get their pearly whites checked.

The zoo, located in Southwest Miami-Dade, held its dental week. Veterinarians performed several procedures, including cleanings, extractions and root canals.

An orangutan, ape, tapir and raccoon were among the patients who were sedated and checked out.

Since animals don’t usually complain about tooth pain, the zoo does regular exams to check for any injuries, infections or decay.

