AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Several South Floridians are taking to the streets to voice their concerns after terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel.

The Stand for Israel rally is set to take place Monday afternoon at the Shoppes of Waterway, located at 3585 NE 207th St., where local and federal officials, as well as clergy members and several supporters, will gather to show their support for Israel.

At the venue, there will be an outdoor stage for politicians and other dignitaries.

After Israel declared war on Sunday following the attack by Hamas, several Floridians gathered in Fort Lauderdale for a mostly peaceful rally where supporters for both Israel and Palestine were in attendance.

There was some clashing between the two groups, but law enforcement were able to keep the peace.

Another demonstration, The Stand Strong rally, is set to take place in Miami Beach on Tuesday at the Holocaust Museum.

