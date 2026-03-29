HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of protestors gathered across Miami-Dade County and Broward in opposition of President Donald Trump and his policies for this weekend’s nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations.

The lighthearted protests brought demonstrators with cowbells in Hollywood, and protestors in Fort Lauderdale brought trombones and a dancing frog to their demonstrations.

One man dressed up as an inflatable baby version of President Trump.

“Everybody bow down before your king!” shouted the dressed up protestor. “I am your king!”

“We got on a train ride that we wouldn’t think would derail as it has,” said a demonstrator to a crowd of people.

However, crowds of demonstrators in Fort Lauderdale to Tropical Park in West Miami-Dade said that their message was serious.

“We’re protesting Trump, his whole government, all his illegal actions and unconstitutional actions,” said a protestor.

“This is an emergency. Trump has destroyed science, he’s destroyed the climate, he’s destroyed Social Security, we’re in a needless war,” said a demonstrator.

They said making their voices heard on the streets and at the ballot box are critical to achieving change.

“We are trying to fight against our facism that’s currently happening right now. Donald Trump is currently trying to obstruct the elections,” said a protestor. “As a matter of fact, on Tuesday, Donald Trump voted by mail in West Palm Beach, and he’s telling all of us it’s fraud.”

“This has gotta stop. He’s not a king. Please everybody vote, when it comes in November,” said a demonstrator.

According to estimates, more than 8 million people participated in Saturday’s demonstration’s nationwide