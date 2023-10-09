AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Several South Floridians are taking to the streets to voice their concerns after terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel.

7News cameras captured demonstrators at the Shoppes of Waterway, located at 3585 NE 207th St., where local and federal officials, as well as clergy members and will gather to show their support for Israel during the Stand for Israel rally, Monday evening.

At the venue, there will be an outdoor stage for politicians and other dignitaries.

The passion was felt and heard.

“People from all across the political spectrum, from different religious backgrounds; Jews, Christians, Muslims, people of no faith, people of other faiths, people of all races, people who come here from all sorts of different countries, the people that really make up our South Florida community are coming out in force tonight to show our support for Israel,” Evan Ross said. “Entire families that have been slaughtered, entire families that have been kidnapped. Children, young women who were raped next to their friend’s dead bodies that went to enjoy themselves at a music festival. People need to remember these images and these stories over the weeks and months to come because they’re going to be difficult.”

After Israel declared war on Sunday following the attack by Hamas, several Floridians gathered in Fort Lauderdale for a mostly peaceful rally where supporters for both Israel and Palestine were in attendance.

There was some clashing between the two groups, but law enforcement were able to keep the peace.

Another demonstration, The Stand Strong rally, is set to take place in Miami Beach on Tuesday at the Holocaust Museum.

