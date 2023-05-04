MIAMI (WSVN) - Work has begun in Miami’s Brickell section on what will eventually become Florida’s tallest commercial building.

Demolition is now underway at the site of the future One Brickell City Centre in the city’s Brickell section.

Plans call for a 1,000-foot tower, about 90 stories high, which features 1.4 million square feet of office space.

Swire Properties is teaming up with Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for the project. Ross expects it will have a big impact.

“For corporations wanting to come to Miami, and looking at the kind of space, that really will attract first class corporations to be here,” Ross said.

“He’s not just building incredible buildings, he also creates incredible experiences for people, so thankfully, we have people like him in our city that continue to invest and make our city phenomenal,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Construction of the tower is in its second phase of development at Brickell City Centre, which was completed in 2016.

