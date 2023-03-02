MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An old hospital in Miami Gardens is meeting the wrecking ball.

Parkway Regional West, which closed in 2002, is being demolished.

7News cameras on Wednesday captured crews after they began to take apart the building.

Located near the Hard Rock Stadium, the property is expected to eventually become home to a convention center and hotel which officials hope will attract business and jobs to the area.

