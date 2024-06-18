MIAMI (WSVN) - An apartment complex in Miami is being demolished after it was engulfed in flames, prompting officials to swiftly make the decision due to safety concerns.

Just over a week ago crews battled the blaze for eight hours, making it Miami’s first 3-alarm fire in 25 years that displaced nearly 50 residents who called the Temple Courts complex home.

The demolition started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials arrived first at 431 Northwest Third Street to begin the initial efforts to bring down the building. The city says the building “poses an imminent risk of collapse”.

One woman telling 7News that she had to come see the demolition herself because she’s struggling to grasp this new reality.

“Demolition will begin because of the hazardous materials that are inside the building,” said Kenia Fallat, Director of Communication for the City of Miami.

The historic building was constructed in the 1920s with a wood frame. Over the last week, the property management company paid for all the displaced residents to stay in a motel. However, neither the management nor city officials will allow any of them back into the building to retrieve their personal belongings.

“We have informed the residents that, that building has been deemed unsafe and they no longer are going to be able to go inside the building to pull their belongings out, said Fallat.

Among the residents left without a trace of their lives is Eugenio Muñoz, who lived in apartment 317. The fire was a devastating blow to a man who wanted to change his life.

“I wanted to save $5,000 to fix my immigration papers. I saved $3,500, they said ‘Your apartment is on fire.’ I came back and I lost everything,” he said.

Francisco Murado, who once lived in apartment 314, said he still needs his belongings.

“I just wanted to go inside my apartment to recover some of my stuff. Jewelry, things. The furniture and the rest is lost. But I need my belongings,” he said.

Many residents shared the same fate as Muñoz and Murado.

The complex ignited last Monday when 73-year-old Juan Francisco Figueroa allegedly set it on fire, according to the police.

Figueroa was arrested and charged with intentionally starting the blaze and attempting to murder a maintenance man before he did it, police said. He remains behind bars without bond. The shooting victim’s family identified him as 30-year-old Feder-One Biotte, his family said he underwent surgery and the bullet was removed from his stomach.

On Tuesday morning, an excavator was seen on the Temple Courts property along with a handful of officials. The demolition is expected to take place over the next four to six weeks.

