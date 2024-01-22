MIAMI (WSVN) - Plenty of inconvenience is up ahead for people who are traveling and working around a major construction project as crews on Monday began demolition on the old Interstate 395 bridge.

Officials said people can expect more dust and noise as workers continue on with the years old project.

“Nearby residents and businesses can expect higher-than-normal noise levels,” said Oscar Gonzalez with the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. “The contractor will be taking mitigating steps to keep the dust from the demolition process down.”

7News cameras captured crews beginning the estimated three year journey. The first phase includes demolishing the section of I-395 westbound near the Biscayne Boulevard exit.

“The removal of the bridge, it spans from Northeast First Avenue, all the way to west of Northwest Third Avenue,” said Gonzalez. “It’s going to be done in sections.”

The demolition is part of the ongoing construction project that will upgrade the 395, State Road 836 and sections of I-95.

“It’s going to change the Miami skyline. It’s going to bring major benefits to our residents, our visitors, the commuters, higher capacity, enhancing safety and access,” said Gonzalez.

Officials said that the major first phase of heavy construction will start at around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The old 395 bridge is expected to be down by the summer, and the project is expected to be completed by late 2027.

