Delta puts travelers’ at ease with coronavirus safety precautions during Labor Day weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - Delta Airlines is trying to take the fear out of flying during the pandemic, especially as we’re approaching Labor Day weekend, when people are usually eager to travel to see their families or get away.

“This is the first time I’m flying,” Mimose Mertial said.

“I’ve only flown a few times,” John Cuge said.

Flying to see family has both Mertial and Cuge taking to the sky Wednesday morning out of Miami International Airport, Mertial to see her first grandbaby for the first time and Cuge to visit and care for his elderly mother.

“Other than that, I’ve been pretty hesitant to fly. I don’t want to expose myself or anybody,” Cuge said.

As we approach the Labor Day holiday weekend, these passengers are among the increasing number of people passing through Miami International Airport flying with Delta Airlines over the last few months.

At the low point during the pandemic, in March, there were 87,000 people flying in a day. Tuesday’s numbers were up over 700,000.

“They have eliminated the middle seat on the flights, so that helps a little bit. They’ve also, since I’ve flown last, given instructions as far as leaving the plane,” Cuge said.

Masks must be on at all times unless you’re eating or drinking, and social distance markings are on the floor. There’s also a cleaning that happens in between every flight.

“No aircraft takes off unless we’ve gone through that triple layer cleaning with wiping, electrostatic sanitizing and wiping again,” Delta representative Luciano Macagno said.

Even with these changes airlines are making, some still are not ready to fly yet, and even some of those who are…

“I don’t feel 100% safe, but I feel it’s probably the best that can be expected given the circumstances,” Cuge said.

Blocking the middle seat is a change that will be in place until at least January. As for the cleaning protocols, those are here to stay.

