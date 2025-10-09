MIAMI (WSVN) - A delivery truck erupted in flames in downtown Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the area of Southeast Third Street on Thursday.

The heavy smoke and flames emitting from the truck forced the Metromover to briefly shut down. The Metromover has since resumed service.

It’s unclear what started the fire, but officials say the flames were isolated to the truck.

No injuries were reported.

