WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman who is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade that sent a mother and her infant son to the hospital is hoping she will be able to get out of jail.

Sarahy Naybeth Parra-Ovalles appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marcia B. Caballero on Saturday afternoon.

“Ma’am, you’re charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury,” said Caballero.

Parra-Ovalles, 45, is accused of hitting the victims with her SUV, putting the baby back in his stroller and then driving off as if nothing happened.

Miami-Dade Police said the crash took place near the intersection of Northeast 191st Street and Seventh Avenue in the Aventura Isles neighborhood, at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Part of it was caught on surveillance video.

According to her arrest report, Parra-Ovalles was delivering Amazon packages inside the gated community when she drove her vehicle in the opposite lanes of traffic and hit the mother, who was walking her baby in a stroller and her dog in a cross walk.

Police said the mother, who is 30 years old, was knocked off of her feet, and the baby was knocked out of his stroller.

Neighbors told 7News they saw the whole thing

“She hit the lady. She dragged the lady for about 10 seconds,” said Neil.

The surveillance video captured the aftermath. It shows the driver getting out of the SUV, but not to help.

Neighbor Cassie Kress said she heard the baby’s cries.

“Heard a baby screaming; it was very intense. Then we heard a horn,” she said. “You can see in the video, she goes over, she checks, she pick up the stroller, puts it upright, puts some stuff in, leaves the stroller, doesn’t even put it on the sidewalk.”

Kress, a nurse, said she ran over to help before rescue crews responded.

Paramedics transported the mother and her baby to Memorial Regional Hospital. The mother suffered a skull fracture, bruising and a brain bleed. The infant had a gash on his forehead.

Detectives said they identified Parra-Ovalles using witnesses, and because she presented her ID at the guard gate to enter the neighborhood.

When they questioned her about what happened, the arrest report states, Parra-Ovalles admitted she encountered the woman pushing the stroller but said the mother looked “out of it” and placed her hands on the hood of her car.

The suspect told police she lowered her window and asked the victim if she was okay, and the woman nodded her head before Parra-Ovalles drove away.

The surveillance footage, on the other hand, tells a different story,

Detectives showed Parra-Ovalles the video before, they said, she invoked her rights and was arrested.

She was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade and has since posted bond but has not left the jail as of late Saturday night.

Family members said both mother and child are fine, and the baby is back home recovering. They said his mother remains in the hospital and is in a lot of pain but is expected to make a full recovery.

