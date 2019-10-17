Del Toro Insurance hosts 99-cent gas event in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Del Toro Insurance is teaming up with Shell gas station to give drivers a steep discount at the pump.

Gas will be just 99 cents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 14699 SW 56th St., Thursday.

There’s a 10-gallon limit per car, organizers said.

The event will feature members of the Miami Marlins, Miami Heat, iHeart Radio, and even the Miami Heat Championship trophy will make an appearance for people to take photos with it.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.