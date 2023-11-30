HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The defense team for a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering his mother returned to the scene of the crime in Hialeah to search for answers, one day before the teen heads back to court.

On Thursday, the team in charge of defending Derek Rosa had a crew going in and out of the place he once called home, located along the 200 block of West 79th Place, as they work to build a case to back his plea of not guilty.

During a hearing on Tuesday, attorneys asked for the visit.

“There are measurements of the closet, how far that is from the bedroom, where the weapons were located, and that would assist us in getting into the defendant’s state of mind at the time,” said an attorney.

Police said Rosa stabbed his mother to death inside Apt. 201 on Oct. 12, at around 11:30 p.m., then called 911.

Police released the 911 call he made admitting to the crime.

Officers arrived at the apartment shortly after, took Rosa down at the door and found 39-year-old Irina Garcia dead in her bedroom. Her newborn baby was still sleeping in a crib nearby.

Rosa has since been charged with first-degree murder.

His father and other family members attended several hearings leading up to the trial and asked a judge for leniency so that Rosa could be moved to a juvenile detention center. So far, that hasn’t happened.

“I guess what we’re asking for is another opportunity, a second chance,” said Jose Rosa, Derek’s father.

Another hearing is scheduled for Friday to decide whether Rosa should be transferred back to a juvenile detention center. His murder trial is expected to begin in February or March.

