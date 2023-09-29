MIAMI (WSVN) - The defense team for Davonte Barnes rested their case as his murder trial entered its sixth day.

It was a busy day in court Friday morning as the defense asked the judge for a judgment of acquittal and a mistrial. Both of those requests were denied.

During the sixth day of his trial, Barnes, 24, told the jury he will not testify.

Barnes is being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a mass shooting that took place at the El Mula Banquet Hall on May 30, 2021.

He is being accused of being a lookout during the shooting that killed three people and injured dozens of others.

On Thursday, the state rested their case after a medical examiner took the stand and photos of the victims were shown in court.

The mother of Shaniqua Peterson, one of the victims, began sobbing when her daughter’s photo was shown.

Prosecutors are now making their closing arguments, which will be followed by the defense.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.