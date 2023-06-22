MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial of a former Miami Gardens Police officer who placed his knee on a woman’s neck entered its second day.

On Thursday, the defense presented its case after both sides questioned an expert.

The main focus on Thursday for former Jordy Martel on was whether or not his knee on the victim’s neck wasin a proper three-point pin.

Martel stood before a judge during his court appearance and decided not to testify.

He faces four counts of battery and two counts of official misconduct, which stemmed from the tough takedown of Safiya Satchell. The Jan. 14, 2020 encounter was caught on camera.

Martel is accused of placing his knee on Satchell’s neck.

The defense called two witnesses to take the stand.

Ruben Mena, a law enforcement security instructor, has taught police officers in South Florida and internationally on modern techniques.

He testified that he saw in the video Martel attempting the three-point pin to gain control of Satchell in another attempt to handcuff her once she was on the ground.

“It’s when you utilize your knee, either in your back shoulder blade or in your collarbone, while trying to hold the hands, making it three points, to subdue the person you’re trying to get handcuffed,” Mena said.

The state rebutted by making Martel’s knee placement the main focus.

“It may be partially on her neck, no doubt it looks like it’s partially on her neck,” Mena said. “I can’t attest to the fact that it’s on her neck, primarily because in no way cutting off her airway when she’s screaming at the top of her lungs.”

The proper effective three-point pin was also in question.

“That is not an ideal takedown, but given the circumstances that she is still resisting and fighting, it’s very difficult, if not impossible for Officer Martel to assert exactly where his knee is going to go,” Mena said.

Mena testified that Martel performed the pin as well as expected given the circumstance.

“The subject was combative, thrashing and very difficult to effect the three-point effectively,” Mena said.

Satchell was then shocked with a taser while she was on the ground.

She testified Wednesday in court and rewatched the video of the rough arrest.

The defense rested in the afternoon.

Closing arguments have concluded, and the case will be handed to the jury Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.